Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. 434,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,609,032. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.