Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.93. The stock had a trading volume of 144,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The stock has a market cap of $277.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.67 and a 200-day moving average of $275.71.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

