Founders Financial Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 433,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10.

