Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.035-1.085 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.71.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 419,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.