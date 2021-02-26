freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FNTN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €21.15 ($24.88).

FNTN opened at €18.02 ($21.20) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €17.91 and a 200-day moving average of €17.46. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

