freenet’s (FRTAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

freenet stock remained flat at $$23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. freenet has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

