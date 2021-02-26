Fremont Gold Ltd. (FRE.V) (CVE:FRE) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd. (FRE.V) (CVE:FRE) traded down 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 584,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 184,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48.

About Fremont Gold Ltd. (FRE.V) (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship project is the Griffon gold project, which consists of 179 claims covering an area of 15 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Ltd. (FRE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold Ltd. (FRE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.