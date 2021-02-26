Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRE opened at €35.22 ($41.44) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.50.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.