frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 4,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,289. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in frontdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in frontdoor by 10.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

