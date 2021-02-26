frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in frontdoor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,143,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 279,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

