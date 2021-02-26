FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE FSK opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

