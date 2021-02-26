FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of FS KKR Capital worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 101.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 175,375 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $2,124,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

