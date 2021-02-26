FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.575-2.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.09. 10,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

