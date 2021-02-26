Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires 668 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

