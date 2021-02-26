Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 205 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 524,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,877 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $297.86.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

