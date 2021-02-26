Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $353,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after purchasing an additional 204,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $69.97. 18,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

