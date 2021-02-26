Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,588 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,218,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

