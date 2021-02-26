Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after buying an additional 438,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.70. 748,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,526. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

