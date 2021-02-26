Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

IJH traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. 225,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

