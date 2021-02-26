Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 65,025 Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Altimar Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of ATAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,803. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87. Altimar Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Altimar Acquisition Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

