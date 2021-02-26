Full18 Capital LLC Buys New Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 143,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,664.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOUR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.