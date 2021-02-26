Full18 Capital LLC Buys Shares of 256,931 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 256,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. Invesco makes up approximately 2.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

IVZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 170,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $23.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

