Full18 Capital LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. 3,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,166. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

