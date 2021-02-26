Full18 Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.5% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

FISV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.