Full18 Capital LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 67,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Western Union by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $934,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Western Union by 17.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 61.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period.

WU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,672,510 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

