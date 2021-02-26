Future’s (FRNWF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRNWF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. Future has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

