FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.89. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $15.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EQB. Raymond James raised Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

TSE:EQB traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$133.00. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$111.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$93.01. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.57 and a twelve month high of C$146.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total value of C$78,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,020,644.62.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

