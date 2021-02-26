FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Issued By Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AG opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

