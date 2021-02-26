FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rio Tinto Group Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $13.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $9.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $92.85.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 983,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

