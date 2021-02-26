FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Uni-Select in a report issued on Sunday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

UNS stock opened at C$9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$414.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.