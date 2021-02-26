FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Emergent BioSolutions in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%.

EBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

