FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GLNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

