FY2021 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

BTU opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.12) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 481,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,380 shares of company stock worth $66,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.