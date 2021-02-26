FY2021 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for SP Plus in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SP opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SP Plus by 78.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

