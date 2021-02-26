FY2022 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXG. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,954. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.79 and a twelve month high of C$25.52.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total transaction of C$101,494.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

