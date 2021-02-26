FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Glencore stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.