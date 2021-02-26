Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

