GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $5.80 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital cut GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised GasLog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of GasLog stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $552.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

