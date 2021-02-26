Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Shares Gap Up to $103.00

Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35), but opened at GBX 109 ($1.42). Gattaca plc (GATC.L) shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 36,466 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Gattaca plc (GATC.L) from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.23 million and a PE ratio of -18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.66.

About Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

