Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. Geberit has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $67.64.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

