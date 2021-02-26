Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. 8,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $438.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNK. B. Riley increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock worth $67,669,879 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

