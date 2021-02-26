Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $6,824,883.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock valued at $67,669,879. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.