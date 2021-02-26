General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Mills by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in General Mills by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 662,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 46,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

