Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

GBIO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 16,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $310,743.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $5,590,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

