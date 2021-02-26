Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Generation Development Group Limited (GDG.AX) (ASX:GDG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 123.32 and a current ratio of 125.94.

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

