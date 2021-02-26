Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

GMAB opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

