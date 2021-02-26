Genpact (NYSE:G) vs. Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Critical Analysis

Genpact (NYSE:G) and Public Company Management (OTCMKTS:PCMC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Company Management has a beta of 5.81, suggesting that its stock price is 481% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genpact and Public Company Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 2 5 0 2.71 Public Company Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Public Company Management.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Public Company Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 8.53% 21.81% 7.90% Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Public Company Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.52 billion 2.23 $304.88 million $1.56 26.54 Public Company Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Public Company Management.

Summary

Genpact beats Public Company Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company's finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing, procurement, and supply chain services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. The company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking, capital markets, insurance, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, healthcare, high tech, and manufacturing and services industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Public Company Management

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded. The company also offers regulatory compliance services and advice to public companies regarding their SEC reporting and corporate governance requirements. In addition, PCMC prepares and publishes educational white papers and other educational materials that help private companies determine whether they should become public and the appropriate methods available to them. The company's white papers cover a range of topics, including the public capital markets, regulatory compliance requirements, strategic planning, liquidity, corporate finance, and other financial matters, including the protection of officers' and directors' personal wealth. Further, the company provides the PCMC Bulletin Board 30 Index to increase awareness of the OTCBB as a public equity market. PCMC offers its services primarily to growing small-to-middle market private companies. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

