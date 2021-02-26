GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) Trading Down 8.3%

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) (CVE:GFG) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 192,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 78,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

GFG Resources Inc (GFG.V) Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 475 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

