GHOST (GHOST) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $223,357.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.00485927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00071325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00081821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00077655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.00476539 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.