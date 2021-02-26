Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

